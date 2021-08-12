ORLANDO, Fla. — Citing no government-approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 12, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday that all county-run youth sports leagues, including games and practices, would be suspended until further notice.

"We know that this has disappointed nearly 1,100 boys and girls who take part in the sports leagues," Demings said at a coronavirus news briefing, "but we cannot take a chance with their welfare."

The announcement came as officials continued to share grim news about the continued spike in Florida of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County reported 17 new COVID-related deaths since Monday. The victims included an Orange County corrections officer, Demings said — the second worker from the Orange County jail to die from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

"It is with utomost sadness and deep regret that this happened for a second time to the men and women who serve at the Orange County jail," the mayor said.

Seven of the 17 new reported deaths involved people who were fully vaccinated, and 16 had underlying conditions, Orange County health offical Dr. Raul Pino said. Three were reported from assisted-living facilities.

"A vaccinated person who has pre-existing conditions should be extremely careful with this (delta) variant," Pino said.

"The older you get, the more difficult it is for your immune system to defend and to create immunity. And that’s why you have seen other countries like Israel moving quickly into giving a third dose to people who are 65 years and older."

He said he expects news in the coming days of a "strategy" for a third dose to be made available to people most at risk of severe COVID-19 syptoms. He sees "less significance" in that regard for the general public, he said.

Meanwhile, Pino referred to data from Monday, which he said showed unvaccinated people representing 98% of new cases. Higher vaccination rates continue to keep death rates lower, he said.

Pino noted that two of the 17 new deaths were from July and the rest from August. The victims ranged in age from 29 to 92, with a median age of 71, he said.

The county's 14-day positivity rate stood at 20%, more than four times higher than weeks ago.

Of 1,284 Orange County cases reported to the Florida Department of Health on Wedesday, the 35-44 age group saw the highest percentage of cases, at 20%, Pino said. The 25-34 age group made up 18% of cases and the 15-24 age group 16% of cases, he said.