BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The need for counselors who work with veterans needing help is surging, and many are booked up trying to provide resources for those who are struggling.

What You Need To Know Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be challenging, experts say



Jean Gautreaux is a counselor in Palm Bay who sees many veterans looking for help



She says her background as a veteran herself helps connect with others





Jean Gautreaux, with Limitless Growth Counseling in Palm Bay, says times are always tough for veterans trying to transition from military to civilian life.



But over the past year, with the pandemic and the isolation it caused, things have gotten worse worse, she said.

"I try to make a very serene area, safe place to just talk about what's going on without judgment," Gautreaux said.

Gautreaux served a decade in the U.S. Air Force.



She fought overseas, deployed as ammunition troop dealing with weapons.



Her transition from being in the military to counseling veterans was a natural move.

"I mean, leaving the military and adjusting to civilian life is difficult by itself," she said. "I did 10 of the 20 years, but it's still a lifetime of experiences."

Right now, as the pandemic wears on, she's maxed out with clients, usually seeing 10 people a day, many of them veterans.

She said they want someone who can show empathy to what they are going through.

"You're lost," Gautreaux said. "You went from a micro community, or micro culture, being in the military where there's a lot of support, and sometimes people telling you what to do so you don't have to worry about it. And if you get lost, and lost in the system, it's a perpetual cycle."

It is a cycle she says can be broken by reaching out for help.

Gautreaux​ adds that some veterans aren't able to see a counselor even once a month.



But resources like the VA and local clinics can at least plug the gaps.