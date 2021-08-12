From SAT prep and educational materials to computers, WiFi and job searches, local library directors across the state, like Brooke Hartle of Hawn Memorial in Clayton, have seen their libraries re-establish themselves as critical parts of their community over the last year and a half.

“We provided curbside services to get people books and virtual programs for the kids and things like that. Libraries really adapt to whatever situation they are presented with,” said Hartle.

And as they do just that, it now often means thinking outside the box — searching for more ways to not only educate, but entertain. A creative thought that found what now seems like a perfect program for this particular River community came thanks in part to local resident Joe Chrisman.

Earlier this year, Brooke was looking for donations, something different, and Joe had a passion: fishing. With so much extra gear lying around, and Clayton sitting right on the St. Lawrence River, Joe made a large donation and now the Hawn Memorial Library offers free fishing and safety gear to sign out the same way you would a book.

“I love fishing and I love being on the river and it’s such a fun thing to be able to provide for our community; the opportunity to get out and see how beautiful it is out there,” said Hartle.

“Some people can’t afford some of the gear, so if they can just get to the library and sign it out, it’s a wonderful program,” said Chrisman.

The program gives people a chance to truly enjoy what makes Clayton so special: the river, the outdoors and family. Whether it’s someone enjoying a day off with friends from out of town, or that family looking to spend a day together away from their home, the program just works.

“Who wouldn’t want to be out here fishing? This is great. The views that you get to have of the St. Lawrence, you can’t, there’s nothing that compares to it," said Hartle.

Hartle says she hopes it's an idea other libraries across the state will pick up.