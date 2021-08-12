In August 2020, Citrus County was reporting just fewer than 2,000 total COVID-19 cases.

One year later, and Citrus County Health Department is reporting between 600-800 new cases a week.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Josh Wooten is always helping others in the county make decisions to be successful in business, but now he's going about the business of urging others to get vaccinated.

He was hesitant until the delta variant started increasing case numbers



“I thought in all honesty I had it in early January of 2020,” Wooten said, recalling the flu-like symptoms he experienced at the time. He told Spectrum Bay News 9 it was the worst flu he ever had.

That was before any confirmed cases were reported in the United States. Still, after that, Wooten was hesitant about getting vaccinated.

“Early on in the process, the idea was people 65 and up, and I wasn’t quite there yet. And then we kind of had a turn for the better,” he said.

Then things took a turn in the opposite direction.

The Citrus County Health Department recorded 816 new COVID-19 cases from July 30 to Aug. 5 — an increase from 657 cases the week before.

“When the hospital, the leadership at the hospitals are telling us that they are stressed to their limits because of COVID patients, I mean that’s a fact. That’s not designed to scare anybody, that’s a fact,” Wooten said.

The increase in cases pushed him to finally get vaccinated.

“When this new variant raised its head, I thought I need to do the right thing by my family, by my community and get the shot and do so in a public way to encourage others to do it," he said. “Take all the politics out of it, take all the noise out of it the vaccination is proven to be a deterrent to this very deadly virus.”

Wooten is scheduled for his second dose in just a few days

The health department has extended its COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all those unavailable to get their vaccine between 9 am to 5 pm. Appointments can be made clicking this link, and walk-ins are welcome as well.