WEST ALLIS, Wis. — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction returned for a record-breaking night at the Wisconsin State Fair.

What You Need To Know The State Fair tradition dates back to 1968





The governor and First Lady congratulated scholarship winners and prize-winning exhibitors on stage





Auction proceeds help fund scholarships for future farmers





Buyers spent more than $303,000 Wednesday, shattering the 2019 record of $256,000

One of the fair’s signature events began with the priciest animal of the night. Union Grove’s Tori Crisp took the stage with her grand champion steer, which sold to Kenosha Beef for $47,500.

Every steer, swine and sheep on stage Wednesday were judged the best of their breed at the fair.

Great to be at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction last night! What a great opportunity at @wistatefair for folks across the state to show off their outstanding livestock while also supporting our kids—this auction has raised funds for kids in agriculture for 50 years. pic.twitter.com/FFKfgYluq3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 12, 2021

Payton Van Schyndle’s lamb, named Biggie Cheese after a character from the 2006 film Barnyard, is champion of its breed and overall runner-up. Van Schyndle will take a “Reserve Grand Champion” ribbon back to her hometown of Cuba City.

“I was very nervous,” she said. “I knew that I had a nice sheep and I was hoping that he’d do well. I think we did pretty well.”

The 18-year-old spent all summer prepping her lamb for the State Fair, and it paid off with a $10,000 winning bid.

Every young farmhand at the auction made sacrifices to make it to this stage at the State Fair. Fourteen-year-old Luke Schubert missed freshman football practice in Mineral Point to compete with his prize pig, Billy.

“There’s a lot of good animals here,” Schubert said. “You have to have a positive attitude to win. I worked a lot with [Billy], but it paid off.”

With some encouragement from Gov. Tony Evers, buyers spent a record-breaking $303,800 at this year’s auction.

Much of the money raised Wednesday will go toward scholarships for the next generation of Wisconsin farmers.