Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, has filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court saying he intends to step down as conservator of his daughter's estate, delivering the star a major victory in her high-profile conservatorship battle.

The news was first reported by TMZ on Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by multiple news outlets, including CNN, Mr. Spears maintained there are "no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate," adding that it is "highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests.”

"Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," the documents say in part. "So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The move comes after months of a highly publicized battle between Britney Spears and those in charge of her conservatorship. In several bombshell hearings this summer, the “Circus” singer decried the 13-year-long, court-mandated arrangement as abusive and embarrassing.

She also made clear she wanted her father out as head of her estate, adding that she hopes to charge him with conservatorship abuse.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.