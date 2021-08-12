U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 212,672 people at the southern border in July, the agency announced Thursday, a 13% increase from the month prior and the busiest month in 21 years.

What You Need To Know U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 212,672 people at the southern border in July, the busiest month in 21 years



According to CBP, 18,962 were unaccompanied children, up 24% from June



Officials expelled 95,788 migrants in July under Title 42, a Trump-era order which allowed for quick expulsion of asylum-seekers due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"The situation at the border is one of the toughest challenges we face,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a news conference in Brownsville, Texas. "It is complicated, changing and involves vulnerable people at a time of a global pandemic."

Of that figure, 27% had previously tried to cross the border and were arrested. More than 154,000 were unique individuals, according to Mayorkas. According to CBP, 18,962 were unaccompanied children, up 24% from June.

"We are encountering an unprecedented number of migrants in between the ports of entry at our southern border," Mayorkas said. "We have seen the surges in migration before. We’ve seen them in the past, and migration surges are not new."

Fifty-two percent were single adults, down 6% from June.

Officials expelled 95,788 migrants in July under Title 42, a Trump-era order which allowed for quick expulsion of asylum-seekers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to prevent the spread of the virus in holding facilities. The Biden administration has kept that rule in place, while undoing much of the previous administration's other immigration policies.

Mayorkas blamed the pandemic, as well as the previous administration's actions, for difficulties at the border.

"We are facing a serious challenge at our southern border, and the challenge is of course made more acute and more difficult because of the Covid-19 pandemic," Mayorkas said. "It has also been made more difficult because of the fact that the prior administration dismantled our asylum system."

Mayorkas noted that COVID-19 rates among migrants is at or lower than in border communities, but he noted that the Biden administration is devoting resources to address the virus among migrants, especially as the highly transmissible delta variant rages.

"We are building new processes to make sure that the migrants are tested, cohorted during transportation and isolated in quarantine as necessary, and we are surging federal resources to address that need," he said.