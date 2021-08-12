In a speech Thursday, President Joe Biden will outline his administration’s plan to reduce the price of prescription drugs and call on Congress to take action to reduce the high cost of life-saving medication — a key Democratic priority.

The president will “deliver a forceful call to action for Congress to act by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and passing his Build Back Better Agenda,” according to an administration official.

“No American should have to face difficult choices between paying for their prescription medications or other essential needs,” the White House said in a release. “And yet, too many Americans face this exact challenge.”

The White House said that, on average, Americans pay 2-3 times as much as people in other countries for prescription drugs, and a quarter of Americans struggle to afford their medications.

Under Biden’s plan, Medicare would have the power to negotiate prescription drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies in order to reduce drug costs for millions of Americans.

“Medicare should be able to negotiate the price for a subset of expensive drugs that don’t face any competition in the market,” the White House said in a statement. “Medicare negotiators would be provided a framework for what constitutes a fair price for each drug, and there should be powerful incentives to make sure drug companies agree to a reasonable price.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn renewed attention to health care costs. The White House is continuing its push to get Americans enrolled in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The Biden administration opened a special enrollment period to enroll for health care through the healthcare.gov portal in February. Roughly 2.5 million Americans have enrolled in the Affordable Care Act in the months since.

The pandemic has also increased attention on pharmaceutical companies, who have been praised for their work in quickly developing COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden "will note that while the pharmaceutical companies have done enormous work by developing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines alongside the United States’ best scientists, crippling drug prices are unacceptable," according to an official.

