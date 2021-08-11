DELAND, Fla. — Stetson University is requiring all full-time employees to get completely vaccinated against COVID-19 and to register their vaccination with the school by Sept. 30, officials announced Wednesday.

Exemptions will be allowed for religious beliefs and medical condition, university officials said.

Stetson moved from Tier 4 to a modified Tier 2.5 safety status after guidance from the American College Health Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health.

Tier 2.5 has been revised to take into account the current vaccination rate in populations in DeLand and at the College of Law. This change allows for temporary enhanced health and safety protocols during a period of increased COVID-19 infection rates due to the delta variant locally and nationally. Face coverings are required in all classrooms, meetings, shared office space (even when 6 feet apart), all indoor events and outdoor events when specified. In residential living and learning environments, only one guest at a time is permitted. More details, including additional restrictions, are available on Stetson’s website.

COVID vaccination clinics on the DeLand campus are being offered Aug. 18 and Aug. 25. The College of Law clinics are Thursday, Sept. 9 and Sept 30. Registration is required.