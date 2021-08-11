HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Orange County leaders says cases of COVID-19 and its delta variant are surging.

What You Need to Know

That's why they've implemented a new indoor mask mandate that applies to anyone over 2 years old, vaccinated or not.

Betty Dickerson, owner of A Little Something gift shop, in downtown Hillsborough, didn't end the shop's mask mandate even when the state eased restrictions earlier this summer.

“The store is my passion, and so I've kept it open, and our customers keep it open, and we think we have the best customers in the world," Dickerson said.

She's kept her store open even while dealing with an incurable disease called erythromelagia.

“It’s super rare, one in a million. It causes my feet to flare when it's hot and blisters form from within," Dickerson said.

It's easy to see why masks have been required in her store since the beginning of the pandemic.

For one, her customers and employees don't have much room to social distance since the store is just 600 square feet.

And because Dickerson is also immunocompromised, her health is on the line everyday.

Still, she thinks about her customers and staff first.

“I'm sure other people who come in and shop also have problems, so I do it to protect them and us," Dickerson said.

She has this message for anyone in Orange County disagreeing with the new mandate: "There are a lot of immunity-challenged people in the community, and we do it in order to protect our staff and our customers, because it's just super important that the delta variant doesn't get out of control here, and that people are safe," Dickerson said.