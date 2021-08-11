OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola District School transportation leaders are testing out new technology to keep kids safe when they get on and off the school bus.

Read Florida House Bill 529

The district is using new predictive arm technology to alert children in case a driver blows past a school bus.

“We’ve demonstrated this and it’s a very distinctive announcement outside and it gets the attention of the students,” said Randy Wheeler, the Osceola District Schools assistant director of transportation. “It seems to be working, we kind of like it.”

When the school bus stops and activates its red flashing lights and its stop sign, it can determine if a vehicle is traveling fast enough that it won’t stop for the school bus. Then it sounds an audio alarm to students, saying “Danger, get back.”

“The bus has Doppler radar installed on the side and it can actually detect if motor vehicles are approaching the bus from the front or the back,” said Wheeler.

Amy Jacob, a school field trip coordinator, fill-in bus driver and mother says the technology works.

“I found that my kids, when they heard the warning, it made them even more alert to know there is danger approaching and knowing to stop so that they don’t get hurt,” she said.

Not a day goes by while Jacob is driving the bus that she’s not passed by a driver who refuses to stop for her school bus.

“I’ve had a situation where it was in the early morning when it was dark outside, I was deep in Poinciana picking up a student, the stop arm is out, the person actually turned their lights off to slide past me, and it was a student crossing the road to get on the bus,” Jacob remembered.

In a single day last school year, more than 300 drivers blew past school buses with their red lights flashing and their stop arms out.

The district is still testing out the technology, installing the equipment on their nearly 400 buses would take money and time.

“I want it installed in every single bus in the world,” said Jacob.

The district is also testing out cameras that can capture the license plate of drivers who fail to stop for a school bus, but right now, there are no laws in Florida that allow school bus cameras to be used to help fine violators.

However, if law enforcement catches you running past a stop school bus, you can face a $200 ticket.