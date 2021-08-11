Chef Chris Weldon can fish.

Family and friends can attest.

And once he gets it out the water,

He can also cook his catch.

Weldon’s mom Betty says dad and Chef Chuck Weldon showed his son the ropes in the kitchen at a young age, as Chris is teaching his three children about food and cooking

And fishing.



Chef Chris Weldon prepared Red Snapper in a Cajun cream sauce on top of a bed of spaghetti squash.

Ingredients

2 Red Snapper filets

1 spaghetti squash

½ medium onion, diced

½ red bell pepper, julienned

½ cup bacon

Butter for cooking (a couple tablespoons for the sauce, and a couple to cover the bottom of pan for fish sear)

1 cup heavy cream

3 cloves garlic

Parmesan cheese for garnish

Green onion for garnish

Cajun seasoning to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

Paprika

Process:

Prep and cook spaghetti squash.

Slice lengthwise, de-seed and place face up in shallow pan.

Cover bottom of pan with water.

Season with olive oil, salt, garlic and paprika to taste.

Bake in oven at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.

After done, use a fork to separate spaghetti squash & cover.

For cream sauce, add diced bacon to sauté pan and brown.

Add butter to sauté pan, along with diced onions, julienned red pepper and garlic. Once vegetables start to sweat, add heavy cream and Cajun seasoning & salt to taste, let simmer & reduce.

Season snapper filets with Cajun seasoning and paprika.

Add butter to sauté pan and cook filets three-quarters of the way through.

Flip & finish the cooking process in the oven at 375 degrees for about 5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets.

Serve the dish; lay down a bed of spaghetti squash, top with snapper filet and ladle Cajun cream sauce over top.

Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and green onion.