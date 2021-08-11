WORCESTER, Mass. - JetBlue will resume flights next week with daily non-stop service between JFK International Airport in New York and Worcester Regional Airport.

A JetBlue flight from JFK will arrive on Aug. 19 and the first flight from Worcester will depart on Aug. 20. The TSA will also resume service at Worcester on Aug. 20.

The flight will operate once daily and then twice daily beginning on Oct. 21.

Also starting Oct, 21, JetBlue will resume once daily non-stop service between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JetBlue has operated service in Worcester since 2013. The airline suspended operations at Worcester indefinitely last summer because revenue and demands for air travel were down during the pandemic.

American Airlines and Delta also suspended their operations last year. Massport is looking to bring back all three airlines and are also trying to bring other airlines to Worcester.

