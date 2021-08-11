The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be testing two nationwide emergency alert systems on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The government will be testing both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), FEMA said in a press release.

Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8 — FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021

The Emergency Alert System is a partnership of cable, TV, radio and satellite operators that are required to “provide the President with capability to address the American people within 10 minutes during a national emergency.”

Wireless emergency alerts are shorter, text-based alerts sent by local, state and tribal governments to “any WEA‐enabled mobile device in a locally targeted area.”

The tests are scheduled to start at 2:20 p.m. EST, and a push alert will be sent to cellphones and other wireless devices that have opted in to receive WEA test messages.

Consumers who have opted in will receive a message that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” The message will be accompanied by a unique alert tone and vibration sequence.

iPhone users who want to receive the emergency alerts can dial *5005*25371# on their keypad, and will receive a message saying “Emergency Alerts Enabled.” Android users can enable the alerts by turning on the “State/Local Test alerts” in their phone settings.

All users who opt in will continue to receive test messages until and unless they opt out.

The EAS alert is scheduled to last approximately one minute across participating TV, radio and cable stations, with a similar message to the WEA alert.

The EAS alert will add: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required.”

Should Wednesday’s test be cancelled due to inclement weather or other reasons, a back-up date is scheduled for Aug. 25.