The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to announce that it will authorize COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised individuals, according to multiple reports.

The booster would reportedly be a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The news was first reported by NBC News and confirmed by CNN. NBC News reports that the FDA’s update is expected to be formally announced on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the FDA told Spectrum News the agency is “closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals,” adding that both the FDA and CDC are “evaluating potential options on this issue, and will share information in the near future.”

Several studies are looking at booster shots for certain at-risk groups — people with weakened immune systems, adults over 60 years old and health care workers.

But the verdict is still out on whether the general population might need them, said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention at UCHealth, a not-for-profit health care system based in Aurora, Colorado. She said the best data in favor of possible boosters is for people whose immune systems are compromised.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is set to hold one of its thrice-annual meetings to discuss scientific data and review recommendations for vaccines on Aug. 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. One of the meeting’s first agenda items reads: “Updates on additional doses in immunocompromised individuals.”

Just over a month ago, the FDA and CDC issued a joint statement saying “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time,” adding that the agencies were in the midst of a “rigorous” review process to determine when boosters might be necessary, and for whom.

Already, an untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.

Health care providers in the U.S. have reported more than 900 instances of people getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines in a database run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an Associated Press review of the system’s data found. Because reporting is voluntary, the full extent of people who have received third doses is unknown. It’s also unknown if all of those people were actively trying to get a third dose as a booster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.