OXFORD, Mass. - Many businesses struggled during the pandemic to stay open or retain employees.
But for a Central Massachusetts roofing company it was the opposite.
East Coast Metal Roofing expanded their location in Oxford. On Wednesday, they cut a ribbon on their new design center and offered a tour of the facility.
State Representative Joseph McKenna (R-18th Worcester) presented owner Paul Lechiara with a citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives and a proclamation from Gov. Charlie Baker.
The company says opening the new facility is a result of their unique business approach.
"We had some challenges. Massachusetts deemed construction essential. People need a roof over their head,” sales manager, Beau Saad, said. “So we were able to work around some different challenges to keep business moving."
Oxford town leaders, first responders, and even former Boston Bruin Rick Middleton attended Wednesday's grand opening.