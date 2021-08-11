DURHAM, N.C. — As some businesses are putting their masks back on, others never took them off. Rock Paper Scissors Salon in downtown Durham says it helped both customers and employees feel more safe throughout the entire pandemic.

“We’re really happy to follow the mandate because we work very closely with people, very close to their face. So, it's very important that we’re safe and our clients are safe as well. We’re happy to follow it and continue to follow it,” Receptionist Laurie Cutler said.

Cutler says those at the salon chose to leave their masks on even after the CDC said it was safe to remove them if vaccinated.

“We wanted a little more information about the vaccines and what happens if people are still susceptible and can carry it over to someone else or something like that. We just wanted to be super safe,” Cutler said.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said in a press conference that more than 72% of eligible people in Durham have been vaccinated with at least one dose. He also said there are still 120,000 people in Durham who are unvaccinated, including those under 12.

Regardless, Cutler says they’ll continue to wear their masks until their employees and customers feel comfortable.