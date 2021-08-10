CENTRAL FLORIDA — Even as new cases of coronavirus continue to rise in both children and adults, thousands of students across Central Florida are headed back to the classroom Tuesday morning for the first day of school.

For many school districts, masking up in schools for students and staff is still a hot-button issue even as children return in big numbers for in-person learning.

The Brevard County School Board is expected to revisit the issue of mask mandates during a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, the district no longer has a mask mandate in place for schools and it is a topic that has sparked outrage from parents on both sides in recent weeks.

And even as the Delta variant continues to surge through the sunshine state, district leaders say they don't expect to change course on mask mandates during Tuesday's school board meeting.

That is a contrast from some other districts across Central Florida that have skirted Gov. Ron DeSantis's executive order which bans them from mandating masks for students on a local level, by instead requiring parents opt-out of new mask requirements by sending a written, signed note into school with their children.

DeSantis on Monday doubled down on his order by saying the state’s Board of Education could move to withhold salaries for the superintendents who refuse to follow his orders.

The fight over masks is coming as Florida continues to see massive spikes in new coronavirus cases, including in children, even as doctors continue to raise the alarm that this latest surge is proving to be very serious for children.

“I certainly am hearing from pediatricians that they're concerned that this time the kids who are in the hospital are more numerous and more seriously ill. This is a virus that's not only more contagious, but potentially more lethal," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

Children account for 15%of all COVID-19 cases across the U.S., with almost 94,000 infections in the last week alone, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 170 children are hospitalized in Florida currently.

Just last week, the Florida Department of Health reported more than 134,000 new COVID-19 cases, its highest seven-day period for reporting since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 13,000 cases were in children 12 years old and under, the group of children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

That comes out to a 20% positivity rate for the 12- and under-age group, the same age group that is now heading back to class across the Sunshine State.