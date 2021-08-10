Indiana-based Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken for possible salmonella enteritidis contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a statement on Monday.

The recalled products total 59,251 pounds, and include a variety of frozen, raw, breaded, pre-browned and stuffed chicken meals. Shipments were sent to numerous grocery stores nationwide.

The specific recalled products are: Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055; Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055; Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu with lot code CB 1055; Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055 and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu with lot code CB 1056.

The FSIS has been tracking an outbreak of salmonella across six states for several months, and in June posted a warning to customers saying they must adequately cook and prepare frozen chicken meals before consumption.

At least 17 salmonella-induced illnesses and eight hospitalizations have been identified so far, with onset dates ranging between Feb. 21 through June 28.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12-72 hours of consuming a contaminated product, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically last 4-7 days, and while most people generally recover, the diarrhea poses a particular concern for the elderly, infants, and people with weakened immune systems.

The FSIS is concerned some of the recalled products might still be in consumers’ freezers, and is advising them not to eat the contents. Instead, the items should be thrown away or returned to the location of purchase.

“The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked according to the manufacturer cooking instructions on the package before consumption,” the FDA said in a statement, adding: “FSIS advises all consumers that particular attention needs to be taken to safely prepare and cook these frozen, raw poultry products to a temperature of 165 F.”

Consumers with questions can contact the department’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854, and the online consumer complaint monitoring system is live 24/7 at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.