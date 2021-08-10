Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo Paralympic Games in late August, the White House announced Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo Paralympic Games



The trip is the second gentleman’s first abroad since Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January



The Paralympics will feature more than 500 events across 22 different sports

He’ll represent the U.S. with the acting ambassador to Japan, Raymond Greene, for the opening ceremony on August 24.

The trip is the second gentleman’s first abroad since Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January, though he’s traveled on behalf of the administration over the last several months in the U.S.

Emhoff visited a high school and vaccine clinic with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in Kansas Monday, and he’s made several visits around the country to promote vaccinations.

His trip to Japan comes after First Lady Jill Biden led the U.S. delegation to the Olympic games earlier this summer, also her first international trip.

Both delegations were announced amid concerns about COVID-19 in Tokyo, as cases have increased throughout July and the beginning of August. The city reported more than 2,600 cases on Monday, though the Olympic campus has strict testing protocols, and there isn’t an audience for the events.

The Paralympics will feature more than 500 events across 22 different sports, including swimming, powerlifting, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

The U.S. typically sends a larger delegation to the Olympic games, but it’s normal for the first lady and other top officials to attend and represent the president and the American people.