APOPKA, Fla. — A new Orange County drive-thru testing site gives people a quicker option to get tested for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Orange County opened a third drive-thru COVID testing site at the former location of Clarcona Elementary School at 3607 Damon Road in Apopka. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only testing is available at that location.

County leaders said they wanted to give residents an alternative to two other sites where people are often waiting several hours to get tested.

Some people who live nearby say they’re happy to see access to testing so close.

“I was very happy I was able to come home from work and see the sign, and take a chance, and I was in and out in 10 minutes,” Apopka resident Amber Bertrand said.

Wastewater analysis released Monday showed the area around the new testing site is also experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The other testing sites are at Barnett Park at 4801 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando and the Econ Soccer Complex at 8035 Yates Road in Orlando.