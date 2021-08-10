GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United States is experiencing a national labor shortage, but a Triad man says he’s still unable to find work.

Jason Grant is struggling to find employment and is taking his search into his own hands. Grant’s search for work has become a daily routine. There was a record 9.2 million job openings at the end of May, according to a report out in July by the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

"I really like Indeed. I feel like I got a lot of success from Indeed. In fact, my past interviews have all been leads I discovered on Indeed,” Grant said.

Even before COVID-19 upended the job market, Grant had been without stable work for two and a half years.

"Job rejection emails come in every day, and they are so disheartening and especially with this one. This is an entry level job that I have actually done before, but they’re telling me I don’t have the qualifications to do the job," he said.

He used to work at a call center in High Point, but he felt he had to quit during the pandemic because he is a Type 1 diabetic, and he says there were no proper COVID-19 precautions.

"I have health conditions, and I had to step away, 'cause I couldn’t come into an office anymore. My doctors told me you're putting your life at risk if you go into an office and work," he said.

Now that he, and many others are vaccinated, he is ready to return to the office. He created his own website called JasonNeedsAJob.com to showcase his resume. He says he has received several messages about job openings from people all across the country. However, it hasn’t led to a job.

"And that has been really helpful, to know that there is people out there, who are sharing in this struggle with me," he said.

Since his last job, he and his wife have switched roles. She works outside the home for the county. He now takes care of the kids.

"It’s allowed me to feel connected more with the family and on the other hand, it’s disappointing knowing that I am not bringing in a large chunk of the income that needs to come in," Grant said.

Grant says when he first heard of the labor shortage he was hopeful, but months later still no luck.

"From the businesses that I am qualified to work in to things that I am overqualified to work in including some fast food restaurants, some retail stores, and you just never hear back," he said.

Grant says he just wants to work and provide for his family. With the vaccination rates on the rise in the state, Grant hopes to find a safe place to work.