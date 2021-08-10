ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – It's not just back to class for Brevard students this week, it's also time for lunch with friends.

Sabrena Phillips, a longtime cafeteria worker, is happy to be back after a strange year, especially to see her kids' smiling faces.

"We've got chicken and rice, taco salad," said Phillips, describing some of the items on the menu on the first day of school at Anderson Elementary School. "Corn dogs, you want corn dogs?"

As cafeteria manager for the past two decades, Phillips makes sure the little ones are well fed.

The past year of the pandemic meant more e-learning and fewer kids in school. The staff was still busy serving to-go meals during the week, and providing weekend food packs to families in need of them.

Now that in-person learning is back, there are still many precautions to keep kids safe during cafeteria time such as hand sanitizer and some packaged meals.

"We really encourage our managers at the schools to offer a lot of variety so those kids are seeing a lot of different things, get excited, and chose something that they like," said Jamie Lewis, Brevard School District dietitian.

Phillips is happy the kids are back full time, and hungry to learn.



And this year is special, she's retiring, and will miss them all.

"I've loved watching them grow up," she said, tearing up.

