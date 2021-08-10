The online car dealership Carvana agreed to not sell cars in Wake County for 180 days to settle a legal dispute with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV accused Carvana of breaking the state's rules for car dealership in Raleigh after a customer complained. Carvana is a new player to the dealership market, selling used cars online and delivering them to customers.



In an administrative hearing, the DMV accused the company of "failing to deliver titles to DMV, selling a motor vehicle without a state inspection, and issuing out-of-state temporary tags/plates for a vehicle sold to a person in NC," said Nazneen Ahmed, spokeswoman for the North Carolina Attorney General.

The DMV held an administrative hearing on the allegations in May and suspended Carvana's license, but the company appealed to Wake County Superior Court.

The Attorney General's Office represented the DMV in the court case and negotiated the settlement.

Carvana agreed to not sell any cars from its Raleigh dealership until Jan. 29. The company also agreed to pay a $500 fine and $200 in fees.



The agreement only applies to Carvana's Raleigh dealership. Carvana also has dealerships operating in Charlotte, Concord and Greensboro.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Carvana for a comment.

