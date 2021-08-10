ORLANDO, Fla. – Weeks into a new saga of glitches, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity continues to ignore repeated questions about the cause of a new glitch and questions about what the agency is doing about it.

What You Need To Know Many unemployed Floridians tell Spectrum News a “Pin Glitch” or “Lockout Loop” us preventing them from filing for weekly benefits or access claims



Thousands have reached out to Spectrum News in recent weeks



People say they get repeated error screens when they try to log in, saying they are temporarily locked out





The “Pin Glitch” or “Lockout Loop” as some have called it is preventing countless thousands from being able to access their unemployment claims and file for weekly benefits.

“They’re literally shutting us out, we can’t get through to talk to anybody,” said Dana Priest of Brevard County.

Priest is among the several thousand people who have reached out to Spectrum News in recent weeks, frustrated with a new failure within the CONNECT unemployment system.

In this case, people say they try to log into their account, but get repeated error screens saying: “Your account has reached the maximum number of failed login attempts and has been temporarily locked.”

“You only have so many weeks to claim those weeks, so you only have so much time,” Priest said. “I’m hoping that after time passes I’ll be able to claim those weeks. There’s nothing I can do now and it’s been four weeks since I’ve been paid.”

Priest receives $177 a week in unemployment benefits. It’s not much, but the little amount helps the single mom get some of her bills paid.

This ‘pin glitch’ appeared in late July after Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced a massive data breach. DEO said then that hackers may have spent more than a month in the system illegally obtaining personal information of claimants.

In response, DEO said it notified the nearly 58,000 people impacted and was expanding safeguards, including changing PINs.

While individuals were given directions on how to address a PIN lock, the "pin glitch" appears to be an entirely different situation.

Spectrum News has repeatedly asked DEO on a daily basis what’s causing the glitch and what the agency is doing about it.

A spokesperson told Spectrum News on August 5: “I am working to get you a response on the matter you mentioned – the team is still looking into it.”

Since then, the agency has failed to answer any questions of the issue.

Spectrum News has also repeatedly asked to interview the agency’s executive director, Dane Eagle. On August 9, 2021, a DEO spokesperson said in an email: “The Department is declining your request for an interview with Secretary Eagle.”

Spectrum News followed up with an open door invitation to interview Director Eagle about the unemployment problems, and continues to invite Eagle to address the concerns in an interview.

The agency in the last two months has also failed to answer extensive questions about staffing, call center data, and other issues plaguing claims.

In June, DEO ended its contract with a third party call center company. Since then, complaints have only grown from people unable to reach a DEO representative.

“I call at different times all day long, you can’t get through from the moment you start calling at 7:30 a.m., their phone lines are too busy,” Priest said. “There’s no way to leave a message. They just hang up on you.”

Priest is among the countless Floridians who say they’re frustrated by DEO’s lack of attention on the problems. These people say they feel as though they are being overlooked and forgotten about.

The challenge for many is that unemployment benefits provided the thin string of support needed to survive in some way as they try to find a new job and build a new life.

Priest is an out-of-work childcare worker. She said she’s struggling to find a healthy environment to work in to make end’s meet. She’s now taking courses and considering an entirely new career field.

With many people now weeks and months behind on receiving benefits, they’re falling further behind on bills. Those piling bills add further stress and complication.

Priest said to survive for now she is borrowing money from friends and relying on the generosity of her landlord, who is being lenient with rent.

“I can’t even deal, it’s so stressful,” Priest said. “It’s just going to put me in a jam later on these bills I’ve been putting off to pay those retroactively.”

Priest, a single mother of a 10-year-old, lost her own mother to COVID in recent months. Unable to afford to continue to homeschool her daughter, she was left with no choice but to send her daughter to school.

With the loss of her mom, Priest is concerned as her own daughter is not eligible yet for a COVID-19 vaccine.