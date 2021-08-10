CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A University of North Carolina Chapel Hill graduate is part of the effort to bring new life to Chapel Hill, and he’s doing it with bagels.

“I couldn’t believe there wasn’t a bagel shop in downtown Chapel Hill,” Alex Brandwein said.

It’s why he started making his own. His shop, Brandwein Bagels, opened almost a year ago after he graduated from UNC with a degree in investment banking.

“I was still always used to putting in 100 hours a week, but now, I’m doing something I actually love,” Brandwein said.

As his bagels grew in popularity, he knew his shop would need to as well. He’s moving into The Old Bread and Butter Bakery space next door. The previous owners had the shop for 11 years, and before that, it was an Oriental restaurant. Brandwein says he feels lucky to not only be in the space but to be working together with other businesses.

“You really feel that community support. They want to see alums and locals here. It feels good to be the new person and part of this group,” Brandwein said.

Aaron Nelson, President of the Chamber for Greater Chapel Hill and Carrboro, says there's about 80% local shops and 20% big retail in downtown Chapel Hill. During the pandemic, he says many of the shops were changing hands.

“The pandemic has had devastating impact on local businesses, particularly retail and hospitality. While we have seen across our community, brick and mortars close, we’ve seen a similar number open,” Nelson said.

Nelson says nationally owned brands that move into the city might pay less in rent than mom and pop locations. He says some landlords believe they’re more likely to stay in business, but these national brands typically drive rent prices down in the area.