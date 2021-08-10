BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Renee Carpenter was driving her first route of the school year, trying to get a feel for how long it would take every day, when she found herself making an unexpected stop Tuesday morning.

The Brevard County school bus driver spotted a toddler in the driveway of a home, alone and wearing only a diaper, as she took a sharp turn in the Sharpes Lakes neighborhood.

Divine intervention, she said, was responsible for her being there to save the child before he walked out into the road.

"I was trying to get my timing right for my everyday run, so that little boy's guardian angel had his hands on him, as far as I'm concerned," said Carpenter, who drives a bus for special needs students.

She stopped, and with the help of an assistant, scooped up the child and knocked on the door of the home. When no one answered, she took the boy back to the bus and called the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and were able to reunite the toddler with his mother, who told them he accidentally got out of the home after a mix-up between her and her roommate over who was supposed to be watching him.

Officials with the Brevard County Department of Children and Families said there were no issues with the home, and no charges had been filed in connection with the incident.