BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As students in Brevard County headed back to school, tensions flared once again around the topic of masks.

What You Need To Know The Brevard County School Board voted in May to make masks optional for the coming school year



As infection rates start to climb, though, some parents want them to revisit the decision



The School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The Brevard County School Board is scheduled to revisit the district’s mask policy Tuesday night, as parents crowded their regular meeting — some even showing up in advance — to voice opinions.

And while mother Jamie Schmalenberger isn't planning to attend, she will still watching closely to see what happens.

In the last few weeks, she emailed the School Board several times, sharing pertinent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and American Academy of Pediatrics data, and asking them to once again mandate masks.

“It just feels like the board is giving up on our children and giving in to those loud voices that really bully them,” she said. “Why are we doing less to protect our students this year? It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

At the end of last year, the board decided masks would be optional at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Schmalenberger said that at the time, she could understand the board’s rationale.

Her kids, Jemma and Jude, hadn’t gotten sick all year and hadn't experienced massive disruptions to learning. They were happy and had as normal of a school year as possible.

Plus, the number of coronavirus cases in the county had dropped significantly.

“It felt like we could finally see the light at the end of the tunnel," Schmalenberger said. "And we were all starting to feel safer, so yes, I understood why they made the decision back in May."

But about two weeks ago, as case numbers started to climb once again, the topic of masking, too, resurfaced at a regular board meeting. The discussion devolved into disorder.

Happening NOW: As #COVID cases climb and other districts revisit #mask policies for #students, parents assemble for tonight’s #Brevard school board meeting.



Here’s what things look like ☝🏼 hour before the meeting is set to start. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/YeN37e3Pjq — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) August 10, 2021

“They have no right to tell us whether our kids, whether they can wear masks or not wear masks,” one parent shouted into a standing microphone.

“A police officer had to escort a woman and her kids out,” Schmalenberger said. “How can you have civil, healthy, factual conversation if people are going to get up and scream and yell?”

Schmalenberger said that she is willing to go to bat for her two kids, who are starting third and fifth grade.

She wants masks mandated again, at least as cases climb.

“Our basic duty, instinct, desire for our children is to keep them healthy and safe," she said. "And if something as simple as a face mask can help mitigate that, why not?

"Tonight's meeting will really tell us a lot about our community leaders and who we’ve elected to put our trust in to care for our children’s health and safety."