As Central Florida enters its second full school year amid the pandemic, area tutors have been keeping busy helping those who fell behind.

Requests for Club Z! Tutoring of Orlando services doubled during the spring semester, according to Lisa Vivo, area director. She says students were in danger of repeating grades, felt unprepared for state tests, or needed support with online learning.

Vivo expanded her tutor base across Orlando to keep up with the demand. She says she has been hiring tutors consistently since last August.

Gabriel Acosta, 13, of Kissimmee failed his classes last school year and received high B’s in his summer courses, says his tutor, Jaqueline Pereira, who began helping him in late May.

Acosta says he struggled with online remote learning.

“They pull up the photo of the work and then explain it, and they just talk and talk and we just sit there,” he explained.

“Obviously, the teachers are there trying their best to communicate because they’re learning a whole new system at the same time,” explained Pereira, a teacher herself. “So it’s a lot of push and pull between the kids having to do a lot of extra work on the backend and the teachers having to do a lot of extra work.”

Pereira found some students had a hard time keeping focus during remote learning.

“You can for sure see the gaps in the students as they’re going through, but I think that’s why tutoring is a big help,” she said.

She recommends students continuing with remote learning keep track of their tasks and goals with a planner or notebook.

“Online, it’s very easy to procrastinate, it’s very easy to fall behind,” she explained. “Creating that plan and finding a sense of self-discipline will really help you in the future.”