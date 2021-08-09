Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to take action on the debt ceiling, urging them to pass a bill to increase the United States' borrowing cap on a "bipartisan basis."

Failing to do so, she said, "would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans."

“As I said in my letter to Congress on July 23rd, increasing or suspending the debt limit does not increase government spending, nor does it authorize spending for future budget proposals; it simply allows Treasury to pay for previously enacted expenditures," Yellen wrote in a statement. "Failure to meet those obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans."

A battle over raising the debt ceiling is looming in Congress, with Republicans threatening that they will not support raising spending limits. Democrats, notably, did not include an increase to the debt ceiling in their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure, which they can pass without Republican support.

Congressional Republicans raised the debt ceiling numerous times under former President Donald Trump's administration, which added $7 trillion to the national debt.

"In recent years Congress has addressed the debt limit through regular order, with broad bipartisan support," Yellen added. "In fact, during the last administration, Democrats and Republicans came together to do their duty three times."

"Congress should do so again now by increasing or suspending the debt limit on a bipartisan basis," Yellen concluded. "The vast majority of the debt subject to the debt limit was accrued prior to the Administration taking office. This is a shared responsibility, and I urge Congress to come together on a bipartisan basis as it has in the past to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

“I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt ceiling after what we’ve been experiencing," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week.

“I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment that we’re in now – this free-for-all for taxes and spending – to vote to raise the debt limit,” the Kentucky Republican continued, adding: “I think the answer is they need to put it in the reconciliation bill.”

McConnell's press secretary signaled on Twitter Monday that Democrats can amend their resolution to add an increase to the debt limit.