Some residents of Skowhegan are uneasy about a whitewater recreation area, but the proposal is moving forward.

Kristina Cannon, executive director of Main Street Skowhegan, told residents the Run of River will not be an amusement park but a whitewater recreation area, the Morning Sentinel reported. One side of the river will be used as a fish passage.

Some residents are concerned about property easements, and crowd and noise levels.

Run of River will have the only adjustable wave in the Northeast, supporters said. The whitewater waves in the river will be suitable for paddling, surfing, and standup paddle boarding.

To date, more than $1.7 million has been raised through grants, private donors and foundations, said Cannon, who serves as fundraising/project manager on the Run of River Committee.