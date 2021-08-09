SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is making changes at a busy Interstate-4 ramp in Seminole County.

Truck drivers exiting I-4 east at U.S. Highway 17-92 in the Sanford area find it difficult because of a big, blind curve that often puts them in the wrong lane, semi-tractor-trailer instructor Tim Darnell says.

“(Truck drivers) take that ramp, they don’t know what they’re going to do at the bottom,” Darnell says.

The blind curve ramp makes it difficult to see which lane drivers need to be in at the end of the ramp, he says.

“Typically for truck driving, the right lane is what we say get in that lane. That’s what’s going to go straight, just in general,” he says. “This one doesn’t do that, and so it’s very confusing.”

Instead, drivers need to move to the left lane in order to go straight to southbound U.S. 17-92.

“For the large trucks, we can’t make that split decision with a tractor-trailer,” Darnell says.

Signs before the curve would be helpful for drivers, he says.

Spectrum News 13 notified the Florida Department of Transportation, and officials agreed to improve the exit ramp.

First, vegetation that blocked the intersection at the bottom of the ramp has been cut back.

FDOT also has preliminary plans to do what Darnell wanted: add a sign that tells drivers if they want to go south or west on 17-92, they need to stay in the left lane.

The department also plans to add pavement arrows to let drivers know the lane in which they need to be.

“I read the proposal from FDOT and that sounds exactly like what needs to be done at this off ramp,” Darnell said in an email after being told about the FDOT changes.

