ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are opening up two new drive-thru sites to combat a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the county. One site is for testing, the other is for vaccinations.

Drive-thru vaccinations are moving from Barnett Park to Camping World Stadium starting Tuesday





Drive-through testing site opening at the former Clarcona Elementary School



Wastewater analysis shows Apopka area is seeing a large spike in infections

Beginning Tuesday, drive-through vaccinations are moving from Barnett Park to Camping World Stadium. And a third drive-through testing site is opening up at the site of the former Clarcona Elementary School.

Demand for testing was forcing the county’s main drive-thru site at Barnett Park to often close early. The county opened another testing site at the Econ Soccer Complex last week — in an area where wastewater analysis showed cases were increasing rapidly.

That wastewater analysis also showed the Apopka area is seeing a spike in cases — with concentrations COVID-19 traces increasing by more than 1,000%.

Orange County leaders say the start of school could cause its own potential surge in cases. But they’re seeing a promising trend: indications that new coronavirus cases are leveling off.

And they’re hoping increased vaccinations and testing will keep that going.

“The increase this week in regard to even last week and the prior week, was lower,” said Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. “And if it were to stay that way, that may mean we’re plateauing.”

Kay Brantner says in her Apopka neighborhood, everyone managed to avoid getting the coronavirus up until a couple of months ago. Now it's spreading through her community fast, she said.

“This time I know five or six people who have been through it,” Brantner said.

Brantner says she’s still weak from having COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago. She was able to get tested at a local drug store.

“I put it in the little test tube thing, put it back into a box and it was done,” she said. “A day and a half later I had the results."

Brantner says she caught COVID because she came into contact with someone who didn’t know they had it. She’s glad to see more options to get tested open up nearby.

“Testing is everything, because then you know whether to stay away from somebody,” she said.

Orange County leaders say they will be able to test up to 1,500 people a day at the new testing site in Apopka. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, but administrators urge people to come earlier, rather than later, to get tested.