DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As students get ready to head back to school across Central Florida, some parents are concerned, especially those who are health care workers.

At Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Jeannine Waterman takes care of dozens of COVID-19 patients.

“The 150 my team is taking care of, about 50 or 60 of them that are critically ill,” she said.

She spends her days in a respirator, dealing with the latest surge of infected patients.

“We are seeing a lot more younger patients who are coming in who are very sick, and they are getting sicker faster, it seems, than our first and second surge that we had over the past year,” Waterman said.

Outside the hospital, she is mom to 15-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Luke. Sarah is heading off to 10th grade and Luke to his first year at the University of Central Florida.

“I am a little more nervous this time than I was last year at this time when we were sending them back," Waterman said. "I think this time last year we had about 8% of people in Volusia were testing positive, and now we are over 20% testing positive.

"So to me, that means our numbers are higher, we are spreading this faster, that makes me worry about everybody going back to school.”

One of her biggest concerns revolves around masks.

“I wish as a parent, and a nurse practitioner, that the mask mandate was in place this year,” Waterman said.

As it stands at now, masks will be optional in Volusia County schools and at UCF. But Waterman said she wants her kids stay masked.

“We’ve had to have these conversations at home because, you know, when the mask mandate was lifted we had those conversations and, you know, they were not wearing their mask," Waterman said. "They are 15 and 18 so they make their own decision when mom is not around. But now that they are seeing the changes and hearing on the news what is going on, they are wearing their masks again, but it was important for me to explain why I think it is important to wear masks.”

Waterman said while her kids are vaccinated, her main concern is community spread and protecting those that are most vulnerable. It’s something she hopes other families consider as they send their kids back to school as well, before more people end up needing her care.

“I think we have to, as parents, do what we can to try and help not only our own families but our community and with children being able to pass this virus on," she said. "Two-thirds of our schools in Volusia County are not vaccinated right now, which means there are going to be a lot of people at risk of spreading this. So I feel like wearing our masks and trying to social distance when possible, washing our hands, that are still things that we recommend and that we can do to protect ourselves and one another."

The Volusia School Board is scheduled to meet again Tuesday. School Board member Carl Persis says while it is not on the agenda, he expects the district's mask policy to be discussed.