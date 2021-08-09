LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a dream eight years in the making.

What You Need To Know Husband and wife team building brewery in Old Louisville



Noble Funk is located in a former Kroger grocery store



John and Dominique Shrader will run perhaps the largest eatery in the neighborhood



Brewing and hiring are expected to start soon, opening slated for fall 2021

John and Dominique Shrader have been chasing this dream for the better part of a decade. The husband and wife business team is transforming a former Kroger grocery store into a massive brewery, restaurant and event space in Old Louisville. The couple is banking on beer in a land of bourbon.

“It’s funny to see how your career changes," Dominique Shrade said while touring the progress of Noble Funk's construction.

Dominique is one-half of the duo behind Noble Funk Brewery.

“I feel like all I’ve done is say 'we’re opening a brewery, we’re opening a brewery,' for like the last eight years and finally we really are opening a brewery! It’s a real thing. It’s happening."

It is happening in the former Kroger building near Breckinridge Street and South 2nd Street in Louisville. Shrader’s husband Johnathon will handle the beer-making side of Noble Funk. Previously, the couple lived in Florida before moving back home to Kentucky.

“Our dream was to always come back here and start our own venture. My husband really became passionate about beer and brewing after doing a little bit of traveling with his family. We went to Belgium and experienced all the history of beer there," Shrader said.

The couple’s dream business has taken longer than expected to become a reality. Some luck was on their side because most of the brewing equipment was purchased before the pandemic and subsequent supply chain shortage.

“And then you start construction and COVID hits and so there are all sorts of challenges that have come up. Some of them are just normal with construction and that’s just the nature of the beast," Shrader said.

Anyone passing by the location can see the project is full steam ahead with construction happening almost around the clock. It's an impressive space. In fact, Noble Funk may become the largest drink and eatery in all of Old Louisville.

“With this building, it was such an iconic spot. Everybody sort of knows where it is when you say it was the old Kroger on 2nd Street and we really want to stress how much we appreciate the surrounding community in Old Louisville," Sharder said.

The beer will range from classic Belgium-style lagers and Pilsners to more hoppy affairs.

Shrader said the actual brewing process will be in the coming weeks and so they will hiring.