FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Chief Judge Jack Tuter, 17th Judicial Circuit - Broward County, is expected to rule by Friday whether he will continue to oversee a lawsuit involving Florida unemployment benefits, or transfer the case to Tallahassee.

Monday afternoon’s hearing was solely focused on whether the Broward County-based judge has the proper jurisdiction. Part of the issue is attorneys’ intent to restore benefits for impacted Floridians statewide, not just those Broward County plaintiffs named in the lawsuit.



Judge Tuter is considering a motion filed by attorneys on behalf of a dozen unemployed Broward County residents. The plaintiffs are suing the state, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and DEO executive director Dane Eagle.



The plaintiffs argue they are facing irreparable harm after the state prematurely ended federal extended unemployment benefits. This harm includes facing evictions and vehicle repossession.



Florida is one of 26 states where leaders have shut off Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provided an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits. State leaders like DeSantis and Eagle argued the extended benefits were incentivizing people not to work amid complaints from business leaders that they were struggling to hire workers.



The original lawsuit filed seeks to order the state to restore the FPUC benefits until the original expiration date of Sept. 6, which was set by Congress.



There are half a dozen similar lawsuits pending in states. Judges in Indiana, Maryland, and Oklahoma have ordered benefits restored pending litigation.

Attorney Benjamin Gibson of Shutts and Bowen represents the state. He argued because Tallahassee is the state capital, where state leaders have their principal offices, that is where the lawsuit should be heard.



Gibson told Judge Tuter transferring the case to Leon County would also speed up the process for the case to being resolved.



“This policy decision that was made by the State of Florida was announced on May 24, the plaintiffs went ahead and filed their initial complaint on July 25, the amended complaint on July 28,” Gibson said. “These benefits are set to expire September 6, at the federal level; they’ve already expired as of June 26, so we do note there has been a bit of a delay in bringing this case. That being said, the department, the governor, the secretary, we’re not trying to delay this case at all. We are happy to move forward as expeditiously as your honor would prefer, with caveat we believe we’re in front of the wrong court.”



At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, a spokesperson for DEO told Spectrum News: “The Department has received the lawsuit and will respond accordingly; however, the Department contests the alleged violation of law.”



Attorneys Scott Behren, Marie Mattox, and Gautier Kitchen are leading the case on behalf of unemployed Floridians.



Asked about whether Leon County would be proper venue for the case, Behren told the Court: “With regard to the plaintiffs in this particular case, DEO as I understand it has offices here in Broward County, my guess is the governor probably does also and once again you have plaintiffs who should not have to in order to get their $300 a week and as it is without that can’t put food on the table, can’t pay their rent, can’t pay their utilities, can’t pay their utility expenses, shouldn’t have the obligation to go up to Tallahassee and litigate this up in Tallahassee.”



Judge Tuter followed up if he holds onto the case, would the case impact just those Broward citizens named as Plaintiffs or all Floridians impacted.



“Certainly I think other courts will have to potentially take judicial notice of this court, but at this juncture this case is limited to Broward residents seeking relief in Broward County for loss of real and personal property rights,” Behren said.



Attorney Marie Mattox told the court during Mondays’ hearing that the lawsuit filed is just one aspect of a larger effort to restore benefits for all Floridians impacted.



“Our intention would be to use this lawsuit as a vehicle to bring the entire state in… our intention is to have everyone in the State of Florida covered,” Mattox said. “I don’t want there to be any kind of, I know what our intention is would be to file a leave to amend to bring everyone in, and make sure everybody in the State of Florida is covered and not just the folks that are in Broward County.”

