Another day, another record as Florida continues to see its largest-ever surge of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 28,317 new cases in the state.

Numbers from Sunday showed 28,316 people tested positive.

As more people contract the coronavirus in Florida, more people are winding up in the hospital. Florida currently has 13,977 people being treated, and 2,836 of them are in intensive care.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 82.74% of Florida's inpatient beds are currently in use — 24.74% of them by COVID patients.

That state's ICUs are at 88.85% of capacity, and 44.76% of their patients are COVID-19 positive.