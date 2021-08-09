BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The battle over cruise line vaccine passports in Florida has taken another turn.



A federal judge granted a temporary injunction against the state's ban on the proof of vaccination Sunday, which could now put in doubt Norwegian Cruise Line's first Florida cruise since March 2020.

It's been rough seas between Norwegian and the state of Florida's "vaccine passport" ban, which was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.



In Sunday's ruling, the judge sided with the cruise line by granting a temporary injunction, saying the ban — by jeopardizing the health of passengers and crew — violates the company's First Amendment guarantee of free speech.

Norwegian currently has a Florida cruise scheduled for Aug. 15, but said it could cancel the trip if a ban is in place.

The governor's office released a statement Monday afternoon saying it will appeal the court's decision, arguing that "a prohibition on vaccine passports does not even implicate, let alone violate, anyone's speech rights, and it furthers the substantial, local interest of preventing discrimination among customers based on private health information."



For nearly 30 years, Geraldine Blanchard, owner of Global Tours and Travel, has booked cruise packages.



She recently returned from a week-long Alaskan test cruise, with the goal of sharing her experience to reassure her clients that sailing is safe again.

Blanchard said she lost all her cruise business last year, but is now optimistic the two sides — Norwegian and DeSantis — will come to a compromise.

"If they make a choice, somebody's going to suffer, the other half," she said. "We have to find a way to common ground, and I think people need to live again, start living again."

And only Sunshine State cruises are affected by the vaccine passport ban.

On Monday night, Port Canaveral-based Disney Dream will head out on the company's first revenue cruise since March 2020.



Guests began arriving Monday afternoon, and while Disney requires testing before guests board, they do not have to present proof of vaccination.

Many families were seen at the baggage drop area, excited to get their trip started after a long wait.



Disney Dream is embarking on a 4-night trip to the Bahamas.



The Yeary family is from Charlotte, and say they feel safe going on the cruise.

"I think, given our age and health, I don't feel like I'm risking a whole lot," Sean Yeary said.

The last ship that sailed from the port before the pandemic shut it down was the Disney Dream, which set sail on March 13, 2020.​