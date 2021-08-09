DURHAM, N.C. — City officials have declared a State of Emergency in the city and county in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

What You Need to Know

The State of Emergency includes a mask mandate and calls for face coverings to be worn indoors even among those who are fully vaccinated

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel says there is no timeline for when the mask mandate will end, and it will remain in effect until COVID-19 cases decline

Community members are encouraged to get vaccinated

While the mandate is catching some by surprise, other business owners are prepared for this news.

Leon Barerra Grodski co-owns Little Wave Coffee Roaster and Cocoa Cinnamon with his wife, Areli.

They and their staff have been wearing masks since last year and haven't stopped. They have also asked their customers to do the same.

"We have stuck with masks inside the whole time," Barerra Grodski said. "There was a period in which it felt like 'oh it's going away,' but we decided to take a slower, more prudent approach to say, 'we don't know what's coming.'"

The indoor dining space at Cocoa Cinnamon's Lakewood location is closed to the public and has been since March 2020. Customers have only been allowed to order inside since April 2021.

Barerra Grodski says their staff did have some cases of COVID-19 in the past, but because they have always worn masks, no one else on their team got sick.

"Even after hours of close proximity of exposure, nobody else on our team got sick because of mask wearing. It's simple, it's not political and it's easy," Barerra Grodski said.

He says the main reason they have survived is because in addition to making drinks, they also roast beans. Over the past 15 months they have shipped their beans to almost 2,000 zip codes in all 50 states.

His main concern is for other business owners who don't have other avenues of income.​

“I think the question of sit-down restaurants has to be figured out," Barerra Grodski said. "How do we make sure that those folks don't lose their livelihoods? But I think besides that, it really helps us to have a mandate, because we don't have to battle with a very small portion of folks who are very upset about masks.”

Durham's indoor mask mandate requires everyone to wear masks indoors in public places. The mandate will stay in effect until COVID-19 cases decline.​ City officials continue to encourage the community to get vaccinated.