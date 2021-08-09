Consolidated Communications workers and members of a local union in Maine have announced an early agreement with their employer, a day after a 1,000 union workers for the company threatened to strike if they could not negotiate a fair contract.

The current contract was set to expire on Saturday but it had been extended as negotiations continued into the next day, the News Center Maine reported.

“We have achieved vastly improved subcontractor language and decreased transfer of work by several percent over a 4-year agreement," said union says on its website.

According to Ryan Whitlock, vice president of Consolidated Communications, the telecommunications company "remain committed to reaching fair agreements while continuing to provide reliable support to our customers in Northern New England.”

Some 450 workers are in Maine and the rest are in New Hampshire and Vermont, the news station said.