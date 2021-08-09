BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Natalie Oyoyo's picnics are not your average picnic.

If you arrange for one of "Oyoyo's Picture Perfect Picnics," expect a far more luxurious setup than your normal, everyday picnic.

Natalie and her crew do the setup and take-down for an enclosed bubble (which keeps out bugs), comfortable furniture and plenty of snacks to munch on while watching movies, Bills games or just hanging out.

Natalie Oyoyo created the business in May in honor of her sister, Yvonne, who passed away from epilepsy in March



Oyoyo previously worked in customer service before quitting her job to strike out on her own

Natalie says she was inspired to start her new business when her sister, Yvonne, passed away in March.

The two often picnicked with their family when they were kids, and Natalie used those memories to fuel her new dream. She knew it was a huge risk to quit her job in customer service, but Natalie was determined to bet on herself.

Picnics-Ants/Rain=Fun



Natalie Oyoyo’s Picture Perfect Picnics solves a lot of problems I associate with picnicking. Hear about this Buffalo Businesswoman’s unique gig today on @SPECNews1BUF https://t.co/quqwvsVIEf pic.twitter.com/4o00YI2SGE — Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) August 9, 2021

"I was very nervous. I really was, but I just went for it," she says. "You only live once. We spend so much time saying what we should do, and we don't do it. I just decided to do it."

If you'd like to book a picnic from Natalie, you can visit her page here or call her at (716) 553-9908.