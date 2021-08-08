CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the pandemic, many people lost their jobs. According to the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, North Carolina reported 500,000 fewer jobs in April of 2020 than in March 2020.

One single mom is defying the odds after losing her job last year.

Many lost a way to feed their families, and local small businesses had to permanently close.

Kristin Johnson lost her job at a coffee shop last year when they closed due to the pandemic. The single mom knew she had no choice but to find a way to provide for her kids.

By doing so she went from unemployed to business owner in less than a year.

It all started with buying a horse trailer from an ad she saw on FaceBook Marketplace.

“For maybe about $1,100, I put almost every dollar I had into this trailer,” Johnson, owner of the Coffee Bar, said.

The night she found out the coffee shop she previously worked for was closing due to the pandemic, she knew, being a single mom of two, she had no option but to think and move fast.

“Nothing was inside. I had to renovate it inside, I had to put a sink in there and it’s definitely really special, and I put all of my all into this trailer,” she said.

Days later though, she was hit with more news. The woman who helped raise her and started her passion for coffee, her grandmother, passed away.

So, she created the coffee trailer in honor of her.

“It’s always going to be a piece of her. This whole street and this neighborhood is always going to be a street of her, and my first business is at her first house that she ever owned because she paid this house off and she owned it, so it’s a lot of firsts here,” Johnson said.

A few months ago she took her business from a trailer to a brick and mortar.

In under a year she did this. She said her kids were the main reason she wanted to move into a building.

“I have to have my kids with me sometimes and on the trailer they couldn’t come with me, and so I was like 'I have to go inside in case I have to bring them with me to work,'” she said.

Johnson credits her success to her kids and her grandmother. She says she comes from a long line of strong Black women who have always found a way to land on their feet.

“I make things happen, that's just what I do, and what I’ve been taught, and what I’ve learned, and coming from a family of single women and hardworking women,” she added.

She sells coffee of course but also added smoothies, her Grandma’s favorite and the only thing she would eat in their last days.

“As she got a little bit older and her health started failing, smoothies were the only things she could keep down. So, coffee’s and smoothies is definitely what brought her the the most joy,” Johnson explained.

Johnson is hoping to expand to more locations throughout the Hickory area.

Her goal is to provide jobs for her community and have the opportunity to help someone who may be in the same place she was once in.