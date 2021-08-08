The Sunday lunch rush at a Waffle House in Tampa was interrupted by a pickup truck that crashed into the restaurant.
Tampa Fire Rescue responded around 2:10 p.m. to the scene at 3009 W. Columbus Dr.
Officials say five people were hurt, including an adult and a child who were rushed to local hospitals with traumatic injuries.
The ages of the victims were not provided.
It's not clear whether any of the people injured were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.
