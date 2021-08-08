BUFFALO, N.Y. — For many businesses, the pandemic caused economic difficulties, but that wasn’t the case for one Buffalo salon.

“We first opened on June 2, 2020, right after quarantine,” said the salon owner of Local Honey Beauty Hive, Jennifer Bohlen. “In the beginning, we had three employees. Now we are at 10 people.”

She said the business is thriving, despite having opened during a global pandemic.

“The way I designed the salon, it’s very large, it’s very open and airy feeling,” Bohlen said. “We have a lot of plants and it almost feels like you’re outside. I feel like in that time when everyone was a little bit nervous and having to wear masks, you came into our salon and you felt like you were outdoors.”

On top of that, Bohlen created a unique business plan where customers can dine while having their hair done.

“Across the street, there’s a little market and coffee shop called, ‘Company B,”’ Bohlen said. “They have kombucha, hard cider and snacks. We collaborated with them. They made a menu for us and our clients could order off of the menu and they would deliver it over.”

She adds that another secret to the businesses’ success is the location.

“There’s been a little bit of buzz about Niagara Street, how they’ve redone the street and there’s more businesses down here,” Bohlen said. “It’s kind of like one of the new little hot spots in Buffalo. I think people coming out of that horrible time wanted something new and fun to check out.”

Despite the fact that many businesses have suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, given Bohlen’s business plan and her love for taking care of clients, she is thrilled to say that her salon is doing better than she had hoped for.