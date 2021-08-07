SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All across the country Saturday, people marched in solidarity with those who have battled COVID-19, and in memory of those who have died from it.

Although the flagship march happened in New York, the same survivor spirit proves strong elsewhere.

A woman in Seminole County was decked out in yellow, the color for COVID-19 remembrance, as she took it upon herself to march a mile.

As she did, she immediately felt, and knew, she was not alone.

For Jane Hinton, this was a walk to remember.

“So I’ve just been getting ready for this, in preparation so I can be in solidarity with those who are walking across our country," said Hinton.

Plastered on the poster board she carries in tote is the face of the man who drives her feet forward, Joe, her ex-husband who died in June.

“People really liked Joe," said Hinton, who shared that the two remained close even after they got a divorce. "He was very outgoing, very likable. He would help people if they needed help. We heard stories of a woman who needed tires and he got her tires.”

She dons yellow from head to toe, to stroller. That is where her dog, Sparky, sits, enjoying the ride.

“I got him right after Joe died, and he’s been my comfort. I feel like Joe brought him to me," said Hinton.

But during the course of the walk, it was not just little Sparky that sparked a strong feeling of Joe’s presence.

“I just stopped and I had this calming feeling come over me, just looking out, because it’s so peaceful," she said.

She says somewhere in the view, she swore she could hear Joe whisper this message of strength.

“I want you to go on and let other people know that it’s okay to miss their loved ones, but don’t let it break you," she said.

As she finished her walk, she still feels the heartbreak, but she also feels a whole lot of empowerment.

“I’ve accepted that he’s not here now, but I will be remembering him, as I will every day," said Hinton.

The goal of the COVID Survivors for Change Saturday was to take 615,000 steps to honor the 615,000 Americans who’ve died from COVID-19.​