Seminole County school officials said Saturday they will implement a face covering/mask requirement for all students - unless the parent chooses to opt out of the requirement.

Superintendent Serita Beamon announced the measure in a letter to families and school staff.

It is a similar guideline to what was announced Friday by Orange County Schools.

Parents can opt out by sending a written note with their student on the first day of school such as “I am opting out of the facial covering/mask requirement for (student’s name)” with the parent’s signature.

The student may give the note to the teacher.

The procedure will be effective for 30 days, beginning Tuesday, August 10, Beamon's letter said.

The system will continue to collaborate with local health department and experts to review the procedure before the 30 days have expired.

The district’s website has details and frequently asked questions about the face covering requirement.