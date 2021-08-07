Osceola County commissioners on Friday extended the county's rental assistance program to include an eviction diversion program liaison.

Chairman Brandon Arrington said it comes at a time when many pandemic-related evictions arise.

Currently, there are almost 1,600 evictions filed in the county, according to the Clerk of Civil Court director.

Commissioners say it could be higher because that number is only the evictions that have been filed so far.

The bilingual liaison will help reach and negotiate settlements between renters who face eviction and their landlords.

The liaison will provide both of them with vital information on rental assistance so it can be used to pay around 12 months of backpay.

Rep. Darren Soto (D) said he hopes judges can also work with the liaison to help reach settlements.

"But in that last moment when we see an eviction in the courthouse, it gives the liaison the help the parties work it and we get families off the street and landlords paid,” Soto said.

Soto said they were concerned many Osceola County residents won't utilize many of the county's state and federal rental assistance funds until it's too late.

The county reports they received $15 million to help residents with rental assistance, and so far, it has provided around $26 million to benefit residents during the pandemic.

The county liaison will be at the county courthouse Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to qualify for Osceola County rental assistance and liaison help, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be an Osceola County resident

Have a valid driver's license or state ID

Have a signed lease (apartment or house)

Property must be your primary residence

Have proof of COVID-19 hardship (loss of income, laid off, reduced hours, furloughed)

Have an eviction action filed against you (Must provide case number)

Residents can call (407) 742-8440 or email evictionassit@osceola.org if a landlord filed an eviction of non payment of rent on them.