NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - A Northborough spa is asking clients to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to wear a mask.

“We want to make sure that clients feel OK coming in,” said Jennifer Mohsen, front desk manager at Nicholas Michaels Spa. “Knowing that we will make sure that they are safe in here and no one is coming in with no mask and no vaccination.”

What You Need To Know The CDC says Worcester County is in the substantial risk category for COVID-19 transmission



Nicholas Michaels Spa changed its policy this week, as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread



The spa is asking clients to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or to wear a mask



Some restaurants in Provincetown are requiring proof of vaccination on top of an indoor mask mandate

Nicholas Michaels Spa changed its policy this week, as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Worcester County is in the substantial risk category for COVID-19 transmission. Mohsen says the spa wants to protect both customers and staff.

“Staff also worries too, that maybe one of their clients are going to walk in with no vaccination and no mask,” Mohsen said. “You really don’t know. We are hoping we can trust everyone.”

Mohsen says staff is following the same masking protocols. She says for the most part clients have been receptive and appreciative of the change.

“I think it made me feel secure and comfortable being in here without a mask,” said Shelby Reed, a wedding client. “I would love for more places to follow the same protocol.”

But there’s been some push back, too.

“We’ve had people walk in and be like ‘hey I’ve been vaccinated, why should I have to show my vaccine card? Why should I have to wear a mask? It's my right to not wear my mask,”’ Mohsen said. “But we explain to them and we try to be as respectful as possible.”

Nicholas Michaels Spa isn’t the only business looking at vaccine cards in Massachusetts. Some restaurants in Provincetown are requiring proof of vaccination on top of an indoor mask mandate. New York City is also requiring proof of vaccination for indoor venues staring in September.