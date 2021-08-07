CORNELIUS, N.C — Lost Worlds Brewing has won prizes at the Great American Beer Festival and the North Carolina Brewers Cup, but their commitment to the Cornelius community is where they truly strive for first place.

They brought in a mobile canning unit to package and sell their beer when the tap room was shut down during COVID. They also started a running club, yoga night, bingo and outdoor activities to keep people engaged during the pandemic.

What You Need To Know

COVID delayed the opening of Lost Worlds Brewing's tap room

Lost Worlds Brewing started canning their beer with a mobile canning company during the pandemic

Lost Worlds Brewing wants to be a community hub where people can have fun and support other local businesses and causes

Lost Worlds Brewing also works with five local nonprofit partners to support enriching the Cornelius community.

David Hamme, owner and founder of Lost Worlds Brewing, said they didn't want to become just a another brewery in the area.

“We can do a lot of good in the community if we’re kind of a central spot where the community is congregating,” Hamme said. “Get the message out about child advocacy or adopting dogs or breast cancer awareness, whatever the cause might be,” he added.

You can check out the Lost Worlds Brewing Field Guide to see what events they have planned each week.