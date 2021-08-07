CINCINNATI — Hospital stays as a child can be one the scariest and loneliest experiences. And that’s why one young philanthropist is making sure to put smiles on their faces thanks to her nonprofit.

The first year she raised $700 and just last year they raised $35,000 Payton's Lemonade Stand is now a nonprofit looking to serve even more children

Nine-year-old Payton Obert is the founder of Payton’s Lemonade Stand. It’s a fundraiser she started three years ago.

“Our goal was like 50 or $70, and we raised $700,” said Obert. “So I’m like let’s do it again.”

All of the money raised goes toward a good cause.

“It’s going to kids facing hardships like the hospitals so they can buy toys to help the kids,” she said.

It was inspired by her stay in the hospital as a child.

“When I was in the hospital I got a special toy that I still can’t sleep without,” she said. “So I wanted to give other kids toys that maybe they could have toys that they could have that connection with too.”

With the help of the community, Payton’s mission continues to grow.

Every first Saturday of August she hosts her lemonade stand fundraiser.

“The first two years it was just our stand, and then people started reaching out to us and saying how can we get involved,” she said. “We want to help.”

The second-year she raised $7,000. And last year she raised $35,000 with the help of nine additional lemonade stands.

“It makes me feel like I did my part,” she said.

And now this year with the help from Matthew 25 Ministries her lemonade stand is now a nonprofit.

She’s got 29 other stands across the Greater Cincinnati area helping with the fundraiser.

Her goal is to raise $45,000.

“We just hope to help more kids facing hardships and we just want to make as many kids happy as possible as we can,” she said.

For more information on how you can donate click here.